Springboks captain Siya Kolisi named SA’s best player of the year

Johannesburg – Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been named SA Rugby Player of the Year for 2021.

He is the first Bok captain since Jean de Villiers to win the top award.

The 30-year-old Kolisi beat Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi and Eben Etzebeth to the top individual award in South African rugby.

The Springboks were also honoured for their excellent 2021 season, walking away with the Team of the Year award, while Bulls coach Jake White was crowned Coach of the Year, beating Jacques Nienaber and Neil Powell to the title.

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year went to Ronald Brown, who had a stellar year for the Blitzboks following his return from his fight against cancer.

Cheslin Kolbe‘s touchdown against British & Irish Lions in the third Test took out the Try of the Year award.

Springbok and Sharks back Aphelele Fassi was named the Young Player of the Year, while Henco van Wyk was voted as the Junior Springbok Player of the Year.

The Referee of the Year gong went to Aimee Barrett-Theron, women’s player Lusanda Dumke scooped two awards – Springbok Women’s Player of the Year and Provincial Women’s Player of the Year. Other big winners included Bulls lose forward Elrigh Louw (Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year) and Boland Cavaliers wing Dylan Maart (Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year). SA Rugby president Mark Alexander congratulated the winners and applauded their achievements. “Siya led from the front as the Springboks completed what was arguably their toughest season – for many reasons – in a very long time,” said Alexander. “Supported very well by Jacques Nienaber and his coaching team, as well as his teammates, Siya showed true leadership under challenging conditions. “He became better as the year progressed, which culminated with a spot in the World Rugby Dream Team for 2021, along with Makazole, Lukhanyo, Eben and Malcolm Marx. “Aphelele is a star in the making and last year we saw glimpses of what he can do, which is why he fully deserves the award for Young Player of the Year,. “Lusanda, Ronald, and Henco are all deserved winners after stellar performances as three of our other national teams kept the South African flag flying high around the world. “I would like to congratulate Jake and the Vodacom Bulls on their season, as well as Elrigh, Dylan, and Lusanda again for showing that our provincial game is as strong as ever, with the two Carling Currie Cup competitions as well as the Women’s Premier and First Divisions delivering superb rugby all season long. “As we gear up for what promises to be a massive year ahead, I would like to congratulate every winner on their awards, but would also like to thank every player, coach, administrator, referee, sponsor, and all other role players for making 2021 a season to remember.” Full Winners List: SA Rugby Player of the Year: Siya Kolisi Finalists: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Eben Etzebeth, Makazole Mapimpi SA Rugby Young Player of the Year: Aphelele Fassi (Springboks / Sharks) Finalists: Jaden Hendrikse (Springboks / Sharks), Jordan Hendrikse (Junior Springboks / Lions), Elrigh Louw (Bulls), Evan Roos (Stormers / Western Province) Springbok Women’s Player of the Year: Lusanda Dumke Springbok Sevens Player of the Year: Ronald Brown Finalists: Selvyn Davids, Siviwe Soyizwapi Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Henco van Wyk Finalists: Jordan Hendrikse, Jan-Hendrik Wessels Team of the Year: Springboks Finalists: Bulls, Springbok Sevens Coach of the Year: Jake White (Bulls) Finalists: Jacques Nienaber (Springboks), Neil Powell (Springbok Sevens) Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Elrigh Louw (Bulls) Finalists: Johan Goosen (Bulls), Evan Roos (Western Province) Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Dylan Maart (Kavaliers) Finalists: Anrich Richter (Valke), Danrich Visagie (Leopards) Provincial Women’s Player of the Year: Lusanda Dumke (Border Ladies) Castle Lager Test Try of the Year: Cheslin Kolbe (Springboks v British & Irish Lions, third Test) Outsurance Referee of the Year: Aimee Barrett-Theron – sarugbymag.co.za

