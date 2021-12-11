Springboks scoops 5 nominations for SA Rugby Player of the Year

Johannesburg – As the Rugby awards are set for another kick, the Springboks are back in the nomination shelves as, the club scooped five nominations for 2021 awards.

South Africa’s Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and Makazole Mapimpi will go up against each other for the coveted award after earning the most votes in the annual nomination process.

Kolisi, is the only Boks player to feature in all 13 Tests this year, played a typical captain’s innings, while Etzebeth, the most experienced member of the current Springbok squad and was one of the most consistent players this season.

Am and De Allende, who have now started together as Bok centre partners in 22 Tests, formed a lethal midfield combination, often opening up space on the outside for Mapimpi to score, with the Bok speedster scoring six tries this year.

After a good year in which they won the Lions series, beat the All Blacks and won two of their three Tests in November, the Springboks and their head coach, Jacques Nienaber, are also up for awards and will square off against the Blitzboks and Neil Powell, as well as the Currie Cup-winning Vodacom Bulls and Jake White for the Team and Coach of the Year awards.

An award for the Player of the Vodacom United Rugby Championship will be made at the conclusion of the competition next year.

Full Rugby Awards nominees:

SA Rugby Player of the Year

Lukhanyo Am

Damian de Allende

Eben Etzebeth

Siya Kolisi

Makazole Mapimpi

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year

Aphelele Fassi (Springboks/Sharks)

Jaden Hendrikse (Springboks/Sharks)

Jordan Hendrikse (Junior Springboks/Lions)

Elrigh Louw (Bulls)

Evan Roos (Stormers/Western Province)

Team of the Year

Vodacom Bulls

Springboks

Springbok Sevens

Coach of the Year

Jacques Nienaber (Springboks)

Neil Powell (Springbok Sevens)

Jake White (Bulls)

Junior Springbok Player of the Year

Jordan Hendrikse

Henco van Wyk

Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year

Ronald Brown

Selvyn Davids

Siviwe Soyizwapi

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year

Johan Goosen (Bulls)

Elrigh Louw (Bulls)

Evan Roos (Western Province)

Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year

Dylan Maart (Boland Kavaliers)

Anrich Richter (Valke)

Danrich Visagie (Leopards)

Test Try of the Year

Cobus Reinach – Springboks vs Georgia

Makazole Mapimpi – Springboks vs British & Irish Lions

Cheslin Kolbe – Springboks vs British & Irish Lions

Sizophila Solontsi – Springbok Women vs Kenya

Aphelele Fassi – Springboks vs Argentina

Damian de Allende – Springboks vs New Zealand

Malcolm Marx – Springboks vs Wales

Makazole Mapimpi – Springboks vs Scotland

Zintle Mpupha – Springbok Women vs Wales

Libbie Janse van Rensburg – Springbok Women vs Wales

