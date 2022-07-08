Stage set for Telkom Netball Championship in Mpumalanga

The Telkom Netball Championship junior tournament will feature more than 1 100 students from across the country.

Hosted by Hoërskool General Hertzog in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, the tournament will run from Monday to Friday. The junior teams comprise of players between 16 and 19 years.

Telkom’s marketing chief officer Gugu Mthembu said the tournament has become a perfect launch pad for young girls across the country.

“It plays an important role in closing the gap in the development of netball, as well as making it more accessible for emerging talent that can be nurtured into national heroes and international superstars of the future,” said Mthembu.

