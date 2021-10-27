Stellies boss Steve Barker positive ahead of Gallants clash

Johannesburg – Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker has revealed how his side is gearing up to terrorise Marumo Gallants in their DStv Premiership clash on Wednesday.

The Stellies of Cape Town are unbeaten in their seven-run matches played this season, sitting comfortably in the fourth position at the top flight of the league.

Steve Barker’s lads had an evenly balanced spell in their last league match against Moroka Swallows, where they held the Dube Birds to a 1-1 draw.

He expects his charges to retain their undefeated run ahead of a tricky encounter, as they will be hosting the under-fire Gallants in a critical game, which is perceived as the battle of the warriors.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to put ourselves in the second position of the log, we have to boost our performance by lacing up our boots,” said Barker.

“It will be a difficult game as Marumo played well in their CAF match against AS Vita, the strongest team in African continent, so it’s not going to be an easy game for us, but there’s something good from our team as we are well equipped for Wednesday,” he added.

In the ability of the team to ensure that the club remains their undefeated streak, Barker said the team will remain focused and capitalise on having a winning mentality.

“We need to concentrate and use this platform, where we told ourselves that we will keep a clean sheet of winning games,” Barker said.

Speaking of injuries, he said that the club’s number one goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt who’s ruled out for injury will soon come back in the field after he suffered a knee injury blow.

“Lee had a successful surgery, and he’s recovery well currently, and the team is happy with procedure that was followed, and we hope to see him soon when he’s 100% fit.

Barker said despite Langeveldt, the team is all geared up, and he will have selections for this upcoming encounter, and this is good news to the team.

The kick-off for the game is at 15:30.

