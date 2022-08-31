Stop being marketing managers for Sundowns – Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has urged other coaches in the PSL to stop being marketing managers for Sundowns and to start competing with the Brazilians.

Speaking ahead of the Brazilians’ league encounter against SuperSport United, Mngqithi said the coaches who say Sundowns will easily walk away with the league must be fired.

Sundowns and United will meet once again on Friday night after the two faced off in the MTN8 quarter-finals at the weekend. The Brazilians defeated Gavin Hunt’s team 2-0 at the Tuks Stadium.

“I don’t even listen to these things because I’m not even on these social media things. Any coach that says that we will walk away with the league, maybe they need to be fired. He should lose his job because he should work very hard to make this thing difficult,” said Mngqithi.

“When I was coaching smaller teams, I always wanted to beat Sundowns because I wanted to show what I’m also capable of as a coach, than to now work as a marketing manager of Sundowns, and yet I’m a coach of another team.

The former Golden Arrows coach said he is expecting a tough encounter from SuperSport, especially after they played against each other recently.

“Playing United is always a tough match, regardless of the competition and frequency, even regardless of the previous result. It took us 80 minutes in the previous match to break them down.

“So, we are expecting them to fight back hard, fierce and aggressively. They are a very good team to play against and they are coached by one of the best in the country, Gavin Hunt. We have to be prepared and cannot take things for granted” Mngqithi added.

