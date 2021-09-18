Stuart Baxter finally responds to why he sidelines the Ngcobos

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter has finally cleared his throat on why the Ngcobo boys have not been featuring a lot in the team since the start of the season.

Speaking during Chiefs’ online press conference in their preparations amid forthcoming match, Baxter defended his statement by saying being in the starting lineup is not a walk to the park.

He started by giving an explanation why the PSL’s Defender of the Season has not made a debut for Chiefs yet.

“The reason for Ngcobo not starting is that I had never seen him before,” Baxter said during a press conference.

“You talk about last season, I didn’t see one minute of last season, so the first minute I saw him was when I walked through the gate at Naturena,” he said.

“I’ve got to work with Njabulo and see how he is with our players.

I believe he’s a very talented player, but I’ve got to judge whether he is ready to go into our team – based on his experience with us,” he added.

While questions flooded to Baxter’s table, he said the Amakhosi’s young maestro midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has been set aside, as the midfield is paired with newly arrivals, Alexander Cole and Phathutshedzo Nange.

Ngcobo has failed to impress the English mentor, although he played almost entire season last year, where he made an incredible 40 appearances under coach Gavin Hunt.

“He went through a little period of being flat, not playing with the right intensity and not playing with the right desire,” said Baxter.

“If I was a fan, those would be the same questions I am asking the coach. But all I can say is that Mshini has been doing well last two weeks, maybe he can feature if he keeps it that way,” he added.

“Even if you are a talented lad that doesn’t get you a place in the team.

“Now he is really starting to fire and he is putting pressure on the players that are ahead of, I am really pleased with the way he is working,” Baxter emphasised.

The glamour boys will host the Durban side, Royal AM at FNB stadium on Saturday, kickoff time is at 17:00.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba