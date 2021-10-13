Sundowns dominates monthly honours as Shalulile and coaches scoop awards

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns has yet again proved their dominance in the South African football fraternity, as their trio fired on all cylinders as they claimed monthly accolades.

The DStv premiership honoured best performing player of the month and outstanding coach for the August and September months.

The Brazilians’ striker Peter Shalulile and co-coaches Manqoba Mnqithi and Rhulani Mokwena were taunted as the best DStv Premiership Coach and Player of the Month respectively.

The Chloorkop side embarked on a good slate for the 2021/22 DStv Premiership calendar just like how they ended last term – firing on all cylinders.

It came as no surprise when the 2020/21 Player of the Player winner Shalulile was voted as the best player this month.

His performance this season is plagued with outstanding performance, as he’s currently amongst the top goal scorers this season with five goals in the bag.

He has scored five goals in the opening six league matches, contributing close to half the number of goals 11 scored by Masandawana in the league to date.

His contribution upfront has kept the champions atop the log standings since the opening day of the season.

The Namibian forward beat other great performing players such as Victor Letsoalo of Royal AM and team-mates Rivaldo Coetzee and Denis Onyango to the award.

The Masandawana coaching duo, Mnqgithi and Mokwena walked away with the coaching award, beating over Royal AM’s John Maduka and SuperSport United’s Kaitano Tembo to the award.

At this stake, they have overseen five wins, with one draw in their side’s opening six games.

They got the nod for their consistency in getting positive results despite being faced with negative results in their camp at the start of the season.

The league-winning coaches have also impressively created amazing continuity within the team in the new season by getting new recruits to gel and play the Brazilians style of play such as Grant Kekana, Thabiso Kutumela and Neo Maema.

Meanwhile, the DStv Premiership Goal of the Month for August/September went to Orlando Pirates’ Deon Hotto for his stunning free kick against Stellenbosch FC.

For their awards, Shalulile, Hotto and the co-coaches will receive a trophy and R7, 000 courtesy of league sponsors, DStv.

Final judgement to the conclusion of the awards ceremony was spearheaded by Mark Gleeson (convenor, SuperSport), Sazi Hadebe (Sunday Times), Daniel Mothowagae (City Press), Mninawa Ntloko (Times Live), Thato Moeng (SuperSport), Velile Mnyandu (SABC Radio) and Nyiko Sithole (Munghana Lonene FM).

