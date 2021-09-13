Sundowns go top of DSTV Premiership after beating Chiefs

Johannesburg – Brilliant goals from Grant Kekana and the on-fire Peter Shalulile saw Mamelodi Sundowns secure a strong victory over the embattled Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday evening in a comfortable 2-0 win at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Sundowns took the lead in the early minutes of the encounter, when a superb header from Kekana passed through Chiefs’ goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma at the back post.

The hosts clogged all tracks preserved by the visitors, as they couldn’t penetrate the beefed-up defence of Masandawana, who did not give Chiefs’ forward Samir Nurković a chance to dominate the frontline.

In their bid to equalize, the glamour boys came with guns blazing, as Nurković made a fine header, but Onyango made a superb save to deny Chiefs’ striker a goal.

While on track to breakthrough Sundowns defence, Nurković’s second chance failed as his header went over the crossbar.

Sundowns took the lead with 1-0 to first half of the match with a goal that boosted the Brazilians’ confidence.

The reigning champions signaled their intention to hold onto their crown, as player of the season, Peter Shalulile doubled the lead with a cool finish from Maema’s cross to find back of the net in 63rd minutes.

In the dying minutes, with 80 minutes played, Masandawana nearly slipped chamomile tea when Rivaldo Coetzee’s handball gave visitors a penalty chance.

However, coming from the injury, with anyone wavering to take a penalty shot, Lebogang Manyama stepped up, but his shot knocked to the bar and missed to give his side a consolidation goal.

Amakhosi had a chance to get themselves back in the game, but luck hindered Chiefs to overcome their rivals.

Masandawana’s defender Coetzee walked away with Man of the Match award for his esteemed work.

This clean encounter secures the Pretoria side first position as they tie up to the top ladder with seven points, while Glamour Boys moves out of the top eight to number ten with four points.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba