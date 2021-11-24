Sundowns Ladies visit SAFA president Danny Jordaan after clinching CAFWL

Johannesburg – The all-conquering champions of Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies paid a special visit to the SAFA house to show president Danny Jordaan, their CAF Women’s Champions League trophy.

Banyana Ba Style received a surprise call from Jordaan who asked the club to come through at the offices of the country’s football federation after they thrashed Hasaacas of Ghana in Cairo to win the inaugural CAF WCL.

Sundowns became the first team on the African continent to win both the men and women continental titles.

It all started with Bafana Ba Style in 2016 when they clinched the African continent trophy and added the star on top of their badge, this was followed just in space of five years, where Banyana Ba Style proved their best when they added the star on their badge as well.

Recalling the Women’s championship tournament in Egypt, Jordaan said he almost had ‘a heart attack’ during the semi-final match between Sundowns and Malabo of Equatorial Guinea which had to be decided on penalties after the match had ended in a goalless draw.

“I am glad because you left the best for the last,” he told a full complement of Sundowns Ladies team which was accompanied by chairman, Tlhopie Motsepe.

“You played your best football of the tournament during the final where you showed your class,” he added.

The SAFA President reminded Sundowns Ladies that they will have to do this all over again next year.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author