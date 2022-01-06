Sundowns lining-up to sign the ‘in-demand’ Teboho Mokoena

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly next in line to acquire the services of their arch-rival, SuperSport United’s versatile midfielder Teboho Mokoena during this open transfer window.

The Chloorkop side has shown interest in the 24-year-old, who has been closely linked to a potential move to join Chiefs at the start of the season.

Mokoena has been one of the outstanding stars in the DStv Premiership, in which he even attracted interest from potential European suitors.

Sundowns have bolstered a big and formidable squad, in this current transfer window, as they have signed Surprise Ralani from Cape Town City, and Masandawana is looking for ways to cement their ground by bringing in Mokoena.

Although SuperSport is not looking forward to letting go of their key star, it is alleged that Tshwane Derby rivals have placed a very heavy cheque to pin Mokoena into Chloorkop.

A potential deal between the two clubs is that Sundowns sends Bangaly Soumahoro to SuperSport United for assessment in exchange for Mokoena.

The Free State starlet has netted 15 goals and made 17 assists in his 156 appearances for Matsatsantsa.

