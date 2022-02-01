Sundowns loan out Sifiso Ngobeni to SuperSport United

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns’ long forgotten star Sifiso Ngobeni has been loaned out to SuperSport United until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Having joined Masandawana in July 2021, Ngobeni has not yet established himself to impress Sundowns top brass coaches, as he has not been featured in any games for the Kabo-Yellow outfits.

Ngobeni is the latest player to switch from Chloorkop to the arch-rivals, following the shocking announcement of Teboho Mokoena who swiftly moved from Matsantsa-a-Pitori to Masandawana last Friday.

The reigning champions announced the move of Ngobeni on their Twitter account: “Sifiso Ngobeni has joined SuperSport United on load for the rest of the 2021/22 season.”

Sifiso Ngobeni has joined SuperSport United on loan for the rest of the 2021/22 season 🟡 We wish you the best of luck Sifiso! 👆#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/YHNAgs8faZ — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 1, 2022

The 24-year-old made his professional debut in the DSTV Premiership with Bloemfontein Celtic back in 2019, where he made 20 appearances during the 2019–20 season and 21 during the 2020–21 season.

In July 2021, Ngobeni signed for reigning Masandawana on a five-year contract.

