Sundowns’ Mvala dedicates this call up to the people of the Free State

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns forward Mothobi Mvala took a knock during the game against AmaZulu in the Premiership, that coupled with knowing he was not fully fit did play on his mind especially when the call came for national duty, reports safa.net

“I knew that I was not myself. I also knew I had to be honest and say that I have a groin injury because I don’t want to be the one to let the team down. On assessment doctors were positive that my injury won’t take long to recover, and now here I am representing Masilo in the Free State,” as Mvala explains not many footballers have hailed from his part of town, Theunissen.

“This is my dream. Football is my dream. Even when I was training alone, I would say to myself that soon I’ll rejoin the group and be ready for selection. Today I believe I am. I don’t feel any pain and I’m hopeful that a start has my name on, come Friday,” sighs the shy midfielder.

There wasn’t panic at the inclusion of Njabulo Ngcobo but merely reassurance that all bases are covered. “In the national team set up it’s not so much about competition but rather that we have the depth and cover that we need. So when Njabulo joined it was relief for me more than panic. The coach knows what he needs to have the best possible team,” said Mvala.

While injury is no longer a concern, at least for the player, he brims with pride earning his 4th call up.

“My mom is my biggest fan. It is for her that I play and when news broke that I was not OK, she was worried. I reassured her it’s minor and that I’m not back on my feet, ready to continue waving the flag high for all the youngsters in Masilo.”

To be entrusted to carry the hope of the nation Mvala does not take for granted.

Where he is from, he is a role model and he wants to continue inspiring the youngsters from the Free State, he wants them to understand the ups and downs but more importantly to hold on tightly to their dreams, because anything is possible. He is proof!

