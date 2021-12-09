Sundowns remain unbeaten after holding off Royal AM

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their undefeated streak as they secured a clinical victory against Shauwn Mkhize’s Royal AM at Loftus Versfeld.

The Chloorkop side is the only unbeaten club in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and this revealed why Masandawana were crowned champions of the DStv Premiership last season.

The unstoppable Brazilians’ goal smasher Peter Shalulile extended his goals of the season as he smashed a brace for Masandawana on Wednesday, and this levelled up his total tally of goals scored this season to 11 goals.

Opening the match on a good slate, Masandawana’s Thabiso Kutumela scored an opener in the sixth minute of the match, to give the Brazilians a lead in the match.

Upon resumption of the second half, after the match went to halftime with a 1-0.

Best known for smashing goal after another, Shalulile used an opportunity to paralyse Royal AM’s Hugo Nyame, after a blistering counter-attack by Masandawana.

With nine minutes left to the final whistle, Thwihli Thwahla’s Victor Letsoalo cracked a stunning goal, to make it 3-1 to Sundowns.

With guns blazing, the royal side was awarded a penalty opportunity, in which the top goal scorer contestant, Letsoalo, found a back of the net in the 90th minutes of the match.

However, time was not on Royal AM’s side as the game ended 3-2.

Sundowns extended the gap in the premier league, while Royal AM remains in the fourth position with only 22 points.

Meanwhile, in the other match played, AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates shared the spoils, as both teams walked away with 1 goal respectively

