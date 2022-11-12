Sundowns stroll past Usuthu

Mamelodi Sundowns breezed through to the finals of the Carling Black Label after an easy win over AmaZulu on Saturday morning.

The Brazilians won 3-0 and will now meet the winner of the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Kick off is at 12pm and the final will take place at 5pm.

Truth be told, Sundowns could have buried Usuthu under an avalanche of goals but they missed a lot of goal scoring opportunities in the first half. Young Casssius Mailula is growing in stature and is really staking a claim in the Sundowns starting line-up.

In the last couple of months, Usuthu have established themselves as a team that promises so much, but delivers very little. After knocking Chiefs out of the MTN8, they were not as convincing in the final against Pirates, who were the eventual winners. They were at least expected to give Sundowns a run for their money but they just rolled over and allowed the PSL champions to clobber them.

After missing a gluttony of chances, Mailula finally opened the scoring after his shot was deflected into the net, leaving goalkeeper Veli Mothwa wrong-footed. Usuthu’s Lehlohonolo Majoro scored but the referee judged him off-sides. Gabadinho Mhango fluffed a golden opportunity that Ronwen Williams did well to smother. It was just not Usuthu’s day as they continued fluffing scoring chances.

Hassim Domingo and Surprise scored the other goals for the Brazilians. Ralani’s curling was superb and it left Mothwa in no man’s land.

