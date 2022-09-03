SuperSport serve Sundowns a platter of ‘cold mogodu’

They say that revenge is a dish best served cold and SuperSport United tended Mamelodi Sundowns a platter of cold mogodu after they thrashed the Brazilians 2-1 at the Atteridgeville Stadium on Friday night.

This is after Sundowns knocked out United last Sunday in the quarterfinals of the MTN8. United’s revenge is sweeter in the sense that it propels them to the top of the DStv Premierships log, joint with the Brazilians on 11 points with the same number of points. But the league could change after the full round of fixtures this weekend.

United’s coach Gavin Hunt seems to have United back as serious contenders after years of just making the numbers in the league. Hunt knows how to win the league, he has done it four times, three times with the same Matsatsantsa a Pitori and with Bidvest Wits.

United opened the scoring in the ninth minute after Thapelo Maseko swept the ball into the net after connecting to an assist from Iqraam Rayners on the right after a quick attacking move.

Two minutes later Neo Maema almost brought back Sundowns into the game but his cross was saved by the keeper after he could not locate his teammates. Sundowns lost concentration on the stroke of halftime and United punished them. Brad Grobler headed home the second goal from another Rayners assist. Sundowns’ Abubeker Nasir scrambled home ,Sundowns consolation goal in injury time.

Meanwhile, Banyana Banyana were brought back down to earth after a 3-0 defeat at the hands of powerhouse Brazil at the Orlando Stadium on Friday night. Banyana recently won the WAFCON tournament after defeating hosts Morocco in style in Rabat and the loss was a big reality check for coach Desiree Ellis’ girls.

The South Africans should not be embarrassed with the loss as they were playing against a team that was teeming with world superstars. Brazil did not only dominate Banyana they completely outplayed the African champions. The goals that they conceded were as a result of mistakes and this was a huge learning for Ellis and her players. The two sides will meet again in Durban on Monday and round off the two

These games are part of Banyana’s preparations for the 2023 FIFA World Cup that will take place in New Zealand and Australia in July. Banyana qualified by virtue of reaching the WAFCON semifinals earlier this year.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

