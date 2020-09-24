SuperSport United deny the club is up for sale

SuperSport United has issued a statement refuting that the club was up for sale hours before the announcement of Multichoice/DStv as the title sponsors of the PSL’s Premiership.

The news of the sale comes after several media houses reported that the Multichoice/DStv and PSL sponsorship deal was signed and sealed, following the withdrawal of financial service provider Absa as the league’s sponsors.

SuperSport is owned and sponsored by sub-Saharan satellite TV and media company Multichoice, through its sport channels also called SuperSport.

The club, originally known as Pretoria City was purchased by the channel M-Net in 1994, meaning the 26-year-old club is one of the oldest side in existence in the PSL era.

Matsatsantsa, as the club is affectionately called by its supporters, said the sale rumours were untrue in the a statement released on Wednesday night.

“We have been made aware of the rumours and speculation regarding the potential sale of the club,” read the statement in part.

“These are untrue. We can categorically state that there have been no such approaches and, more importantly, the club is not up for sale.”

Before the end of the 2019/20 season, two other PSL clubs’ elite league statuses exchanged hands, that of 99-years history-rich Wits University sold by multi-national conglomerate Bidvest and Highlands Park, the Ekurhuleni side owned and sold by a consortium of businessmen.

Wits was sold to Limpopo businessman Masala Mulaudzi, who owns first division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), and has already relocated the club to the northern province with the name set to change to TTM.

In a recently concluded sale, Highlands Parks sold their PSL status to first division club TS Galaxy owner, businessman, lawyer and former player agent Tim Sukazi.

Sukazi has indicated the Gauteng-based Lions of the North would from henceforth be known as TS Galaxy and relocated to Mbombela in the Mpumalanga province.

Matsatsantsa, just like their Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns boast of being the only capital city Pretoria based teams to win three league titles on the trot.

As far as knockout tournaments go, SuperSport are the current MTN8 holders, having won the top eight trophy three times, the Nedbank Cup five times and Telkom Knockout once since they were founded.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo