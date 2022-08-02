Team SA does country proud at Commonwealth games

South African sportsmen and women are flying the country’s flag high at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Veteran swimmers Chad le Clos, Lara van Niekerk, and Tatjana Schoenmaker finished their swimming races in good times.

Schoenmaker won a gold medal at 2:21.92 in women’s 200m breaststroke, while Le Clos claimed a silver medal in men’s 200m butterfly event at 1:55.89. Van Niekerk made history when she broke her Commonwealth record and claimed SA’s first gold medal.

In gymnastics, Caitlin Rooskrantz won a bronze medal. The 20-year old said being a Commonwealth medalist is an answered prayer.

“Months ago, I set my heart on this goal and today I managed to perform the routine I needed to be able to get up on that podium. The cherry on top of it all, my mom was in the stands cheering me on, I could not be more grateful,” said Rooskrantz.

Michaela Whitebooi, a 26-year-old judoka, also bagged a gold medal.

“I can never get used to the feeling. You might look at me and think I’m not going to put up a fight. If you do think that, you’re way wrong,” said Whitebooi.

“I love fighting, I’m not scared of anyone. I’m not scared of getting hurt either although that’s never the plan.”

'Please stand up for the national anthem of South Africa!' Great job, Michaela Witbooi – #B2022 Judo 48kg champion – halala. Take a bow, Mzansi! #TeamSA pic.twitter.com/ZNTogbdBSt — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 1, 2022

The games will be concluded on Monday, the 8th of August 2022.

Author