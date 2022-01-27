Teboho Mokoena completes stunning move to Sundowns

Johannesburg – Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena is officially a Mamelodi Sundowns player after he completed a swift move to Chloorkop on Thursday.

Masandawana confirmed the signature of the ‘long-wanted’ Mokoena, who joins the Ka Bo Yellow on an agreed term of four-and-a-half-year, will rock the Chloorkop jersey when the league returns to action.

The 24 -year-old switches from Matsatsantsa to Masandawana, in what has become a stellar move during this transfer window.

The Brazilians are delighted to confirm the signing of Teboho Mokoena from SuperSport United! 📝🤝 📲 https://t.co/vbx9DDRwMU#Sundowns #WelcomeMokoena pic.twitter.com/cntQXwwLm2 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 27, 2022

During his spell at Matsatsantsa, he made a significant contribution to the club when they lifted the MTN 8 and Nedbank Cup trophy twice and led his side to finish in the runners-up of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Matsatsantsa-A-Pitori confirmed the news of Mokoena on their club website.

“SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns have agreed terms for the permanent move of Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena with immediate effect for an undisclosed fee,” SuperSport said in a statement.

“Mokoena joined the club’s academy in the 2014/15 season from Virginia (Harmony) Sports Academy and made an immediate impact in helping Matsatsantsa to win the Metropolitan Cup back-to-back and was promoted to the first team within the same season of making his DStv Diski Challenge debut against Bloemfontein Celtic,” the club addressed.

Chiefs were also reportedly interested in his services, but are been beaten by the Brazilians to capture Mokoena’s signature.

