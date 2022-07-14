TS Galaxy beefs up squad with Sibusiso “Villa” Vilakazi

TS Galaxy have beefed up with dribbling wizard Sibusiso “Villa” Vilakazi from Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the new Premier Soccer League season.

The 2013/14 PSL Player of the Season and the Players’ Player of the Season with Bidvest Wits, Vilakazi’s signing is a major acquisition for the club that risked being relegated to the lower division last season.

After a good season with Wits, Vilakazi made a lucrative move to the Brazilians and was an integral part of Bafana Bafana before injuries slowed down his career. His contract with Sundowns ended in June and the Pretoria-based club did not trigger the option to renew.

The Rockets have also roped in the experienced Xola Mlambo, sending a strong message to the opposition before the start of the 2022/2023 season in August.

Mlambo was one of the many players released by AmaZulu in the off-season. He made his name at Orlando Pirates before he crossed the floor to Usuthu. Former Sundowns and Platinum Stars veteran midfielder Lindokuhle Mbatha has also extended his stay with the 2019 Nedbank Cup champions.

“TS Galaxy FC have completed the signing of Sibusiso “Villa” Vilakazi. Welcome to the Rockets family Villa,” the club wrote on its Twitter account on Thursday.

The side has been keeping itself in good shape in the off-season by playing friendlies, the latest with Young Rockets this week.

This will give its new German coach Sead Ramovic a clear indication of their readiness and how they will compete when the league kicks off.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author