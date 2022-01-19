TS Sporting appoints former Orlando Pirates player as head coach

Johannesburg – The GladAfrica Championship side, TS Sporting, has announced former Orlando Pirates player Benson Mhlongo as their new head coach.

The Mpumalanga-based outfit confirmed the appointment of Mhlongo on Wednesday, in a released statement.

Mhlongo, who was in charge of TS Sporting in the 2018/19 season as an interim coach, returns to save the sinking ship.

Abantu Bemthetho, as widely known, is currently sitting in the relegation zone, at the 14th position in the log, with 15 points.

In a statement released by the club, Mhlongo will take the reins at the club for the remaining part of the season, and he will be assisted by Tendani Tanyanyiwa and Percyvell Nkabinde.

“TS Sporting is proud to announce with immediate effect the return of Benson Mhlongo as head coach. The 41-year old former Black Leopards assistant coach has established his coaching in the ABC, NFD and the PSL and he is no stranger to TS Sporting,” the statement read.

Sporting, which is similar compared with Chippa United for sacking coaches in a short period of time, sacked their former head coach Milton Dlamini earlier this year.

Last year, the club made headlines where they rotated their coaching department for occasional times.

