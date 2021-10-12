Unhappy Pirates boss sends final stern warning to ill-discipline players

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza has had his say over numerous unpleasant scandals involving Bucs players.

It is believed that the Iron Duke mostly referred to as in the football fraternity, is triggered with unhappiness and has sent a stern warning to ill-disciplined players.

Bucs key players such as Goodman Mosele, Gabadinho Mhango, Ben Motshwari and Thembinkosi Lorch were involved in trouble brewing recently for their reckless behavior.

Khoza who shared his word of advice to the camp, has told players to be aware of their behavior, as they might face the door for bringing the club into disrepute.

“You either put your act together or you will face the door,” Khoza allegedly told players.

Pirates as the big brand has not made good headlines, with recent news that Goodman Mosele went AWOL while he was supposed to feature for Bafana Bafana in the World Cup qualifiers.

More to this, Lorch also lashed out on Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, publicly attacking him that he has no right to call him, and named in public to state that he is running away from the camp due to his lifestyle.

Lorch clapped back at Broos on social media by stating that he cannot arrive in South Africa and expect players to not enjoy their off-field lifestyle.

It is alleged that this didn’t settle well with Iron Duke, and he has warned all players to avoid going into social media platforms to lambasts seniors.

The big boss also expressed his angriness over the party pooper Gabadinho Mhango who went out to galivant in a nightclub in Pretoria where he failed to settle a R26 000 bill, and later had an altercation with one of the socialists.

At the time of the incident Mhango was ruled out of the team due to his injury, and he was supposed to be recovering at home, however, Khoza found it shocking to see the player gallivanting in night clubs and breaking Covid-19 regulations of night curfew.

Bucs maestro midfielder Ben Motshwari has recently resumed training with the club following his previous suspension for assault.

