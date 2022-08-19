Upbeat Richards Bay will be powerful for Chiefs, says Khanye 

New kids on the block Richards Bay will be too powerful for Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs when they lock horns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening, according to Mzansi football social media hotshot Junior Khanye.

Amakhosi have decided to take this home match to KwaZulu-Natal, where they are guaranteed a full house. Playing on the backfoot following their 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend, Chiefs will need to pick up the pieces and get back to winning ways if they are serious about launching a challenge for the league title.

Khanye, a former Chiefs star midfielder, reckons that there are many problems at Amakhosi. “Chiefs are under a lot of pressure and they will not come back from Durban with three points,” said Khanye

“Richards Bay have started well and are very organised. They have bought good players in Able Mabaso, Luvuyo Memela and Nkanyiso Zungu, who have all settled well into the team. Their technical team under Simo Dladla is doing a magnificent job and you can see that they have a plan.

He said the newcomers have proven so far that they did not gained promotion to the Premier Soccer League just to add numbers.

“They will be upbeat to beat a big team like Chiefs in front of their supporters. I think that Richards Bay will beat Chiefs 2-1 on Saturday. About Chiefs, we do not have to lie, their coach Arthur Zwane is not an experienced coach and the players’ confidence is down after last week’s heavy loss.”

Khanye was a darling of the Amakhosi fans with his delightful football skills in the short stint he had with the club before he fell into wayward ways with life in the fast line, partying and drinking excessively.

He has now re-established himself as a no-nonsense football analyst whose views are respected, and more often than not, are spot on.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author