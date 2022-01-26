Veteran SA rugby coach Alan Solomons set for retirement

Johannesburg – South African veteran coach Alan Solomons, is set to hang up his boots from his coaching role at the end of June, Worcester Warriors confirmed on their website.

The club announced that Steve Diamond will take over the reins from Solomons, as the director of the Warriors at the end of this season on a two-year contract.

Diamond was appointed Lead Rugby Consultant in November and he will continue in that capacity for the remainder of this season before succeeding Solomons.

Solomons throws in the towel after having a successful journey in the rugby fraternity where he had a long spell in his coaching career.

The 71-year-old has been director of the Warriors since 2017.

Solomons will be remembered amongst a list of best coaches in the history of South African rugby, as he had a stellar coaching career, where during his tenure, he coached Western Province and the Stormers.

He also took a tint to become the Springbok assistant coach.

When he moved abroad, he coached Ulster in Ireland, the Barbarians, Northampton Saints in England, and Edinburgh in Scotland.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author