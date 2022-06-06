Vinicius Jr tipped to win Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid left-winger Vinicius Jr took centre stage in last Saturday night’s European Champions League final, scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal to lift Los Blancos to a record 14th title in the world’s most prestigious club competition.

The victory settles the Ballon d’Or debate, which should have already been Karim Benzema’s regardless of the outcome of the match.

But now, any shouts for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane must be laughed at.

Vini’s goal and Thibaut Courtois’ legendary performance mean that two more Real Madrid players have better cases than the Liverpool attacking duo.

And it was Vini who received the most effusive praise from one of his idols.

In an interview with TNT Sports Brazil, Neymar of France’s PSG was asked who he thinks the best player in the world is right now based on the last season of play. The Brazilian icon picked his national teammate Vinicius over his club teammate Kylian Mbappe and his former Clasico rival Benzema.

“Mbappe had a great season, Benzema too. Afterwards, I watched very little football this year. But from what I’ve seen, yes, Vinicius Jr.”

Mbappe’s stats this season are more impressive than Vini’s, but Vini plays in a more difficult league. And he has more marquee moments than Kylian.

In addition to game-winning goals in the Champions League final and against Sevilla in LaLiga (they were once title contenders, let’s not forget!), Vini had the decisive assist in the quarterfinal against Chelsea.

Benzema should be recognised as the best in the world, but Neymar going with one of his teammates is understandable. And he may have picked the correct teammate in Vini, who is certainly more likeable now. – flipboard.com

