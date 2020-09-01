Virus break muddies PSL awards race

A number of PSL players put up their hands as contenders for the PSL Footballer of the Year award before football was suspended due to the spread of the coronarivus, but many have since fizzled out, writes Xolile Mtshazo.

Defenders: Happy Jele – He has been the cog of the Orlando Pirates defence for more than a decade now. The Bucs veteran skipper has made public his desire to retire at the club as he awaits direction from management on his future but his team is conceding goals and struggling to win aft er the restart.

Rushine de Reuck – The Maritzburg United defender has been one of the standout defenders in the league this season and has been getting a lot of attention for his solid performances from a number of clubs in Gauteng. Cape Town City and Bafana Bafana defender Thamsanqa Mkhize and Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back Ricardo Nascimento are also in the mix for either the PSL Footballer or Defender of the Season award.

Midfielders: Themba Zwane – He is touted as the Sundowns super-sub with his ability to turn matches and his knack for scoring face-saving goals. Mshishi is one of the longest-serving members of the current outfit, boasting almost a decade of service.

Lebogang Manyama – The Kaizer Chiefs midfielder started the season scoring crucial goals, however, his form has fizzled out in the latter stages of this campaign. He won the Footballer of Year trophy with Cape Town City in the 2016/17 season and his goal against Pirates was recently chosen the best for February/March.

Hlompho Kekana – Unfortunately, the workaholic Sundowns midfielder has seen the coveted award alluding him. With his ability to score from long range when the chips are down, Kekana continues to mature like fi ne wine and on top of his stellar performances, the Downs captain is an inspiration to the youngsters in his team.

Vincent Pule – After finding the back of the net for the second time for the

Buccaneers in January and his third yesterday under German coach Josef Zinnbauer, pressure was lifted off Pule’s shoulders but of late his promising form seems has deserted the 26-yearold Bafana Bafana winger.

Strikers: Samir Nurkovic – Not much was known about the robust forward when he arrived at Chiefs this season, however, the Serbian goal getter, who is brilliant with his head, made his mark when he opened his account for Chiefs in a 1-1 draw with SuperSport United back in August last year. Kokota Piano is second with 13 strikes on the goalscoring charts.

Ndumiso Mabena – The Bloemfontein Celtic captain and centre-forward is instrumental in helping his side to a number of crucial victories. Early this month, they booked a spot in the Nedbank Cup final against Sundowns after defeating Baroka 3-0.

Gabadinho Mhango – He led the goalscoring charts with 14 goals for Pirates, until Highlands Park striker Peter Shalulile caught up with him. Mhango might be struggling to score in the last three weeks, however, he could spring a surprise in the last three remaining matches.

Peter Shalulile – His consistency in getting remarkable match-winning goals for Highlands Park has got his coach Owen da Gama crowing , declaring the Namibian as the best Premiership forward at the moment. He is lethal with his head. Shalulile has 14 goals and is in the hunt for the Golden Boot award with Mhango.

Kermit Erasmus – The Cape Town City striker Erasmus has spearheaded three victories so far after the Premiership resumption, including beating big guns Sundowns and Pirates. The Bafana hitman found the net against both Gauteng teams.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo