Watch: Percy Tau nets brace on his first debut for Al Ahly

Johannesburg – Percy Tau made an immediate impact for the Egyptian giants by scoring a brace as he helped his side thrash Ismily 4-0 in the Egyptian Premiership clash on Wednesday.

Coming victorious in this game, the newly signed Tau is no secret that he wasn’t at his brilliant best at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Lion of Judah, as he’s labelled in the football fraternity, had a debut to remember for the Red Devils of Egypt following his two significant goals netted just under ten minutes.

Brace for Percy Tau on his debut for Al Ahly #PercyTaupic.twitter.com/rVfb5fgkAU — Front Runner (@FrunSports) October 27, 2021

His return to Africa, has been criticised by many with notable players such as Sibusiso Zuma, who said Tau downgraded his football career by signing for the Reds.

“I can’t believe that the best Egyptian player plays in EPL for Liverpool not for Al Ahly, whereby our people regard it as the best move for Tau to join Al Ahly .That was one of the biggest downgrades in football,” said Zuma.

“I won’t lie, it was not a move I enjoyed for a South African Player. Look at his Nigerian friend whom he played with at Club Brugge, he is doing it so well at Watford,” he added.

However, Muzi disappointed many in his first spell for The Nationals, as he continued with his famous baseline of scoring debut goals for every team he joins.

The 27-year-old scored his first goal on his debut for Club Brugge, when he joined the Belgium side in August 2019.

He further made history again when he featured for the RSC Anderlecht, where he netted his debut goal in August 2020.

Author



Thomas Lethoba