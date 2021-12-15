Watch: Sergio Aguero hangs up his boots from football due to heart problem

Johannesburg – During the emotional press conference, a football legend, Sergio Aguero, confirmed his retirement from professional football after heart problems.

Retiring at only 33-years-old, Aguero has been forced to hang up his boots prematurely after suffering a heart scare during one of five outings during a short spell at Barca.

The Argentine frontman switched from Manchester City to the Camp Nou last summer, and he was yet to make a name for himself at blue and red outfits.

He signed a two-year deal with Barcelona and made just five appearances, and was taken to hospital with breathing problems after in October.

“I have decided to stop playing professional football. It is a very hard moment but I am happy with my decision. My health comes first,” said Aguero,

“I did everything possible to keep the hope alive but there wasn’t much hope.

“I am very proud of the career I have had,” he added.

Aguero enjoyed 10 highly successful years at Man City where he netted over 184 goals.

For all goals he has smashed in light of his professional career, Aguero cracked over 379 goals in 663 games across spells at Independiente, Atletico Madrid, Man City and Barcelona.

Kun Aguero, as he’s also known, has scooped 17 accolades in total, 15 of which were claimed during his 10-year stay at City.

Watch Aguero make his announcement below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author