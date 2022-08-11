We are happy to be underdogs against Chiefs – Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns are happy to face Kaizer Chiefs as the underdogs, co-coach Rhulani Mokwena said ahead of the crunch match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Sundowns lost their midweek outing 1-0 against a rejuvenated TS Galaxy, making the build-up to the much-awaited 3pm Saturday kick-off worth the wait.

For the first time in a long time, the all-dominating Brazilians are facing an Amakhosi side that is very high on confidence after a blistering performance on Tuesday night against Maritzburg United. The Glamour Boys clobbered the Team of Choice 3-0.

“We welcome the tag of being underdogs. We lost on the pitch and we will play on the pitch on Saturday. Chiefs won on Tuesday and we humbly accept being called underdogs. It removes a lot of pressure from us,” said Mokwena.

Last season Sundowns amassed four points from Amakhosi – a 2-0 win and 1-1 draw – but things seem to have changed for the better at Naturena Village after Chiefs did a sterling job in the transfer market during the off-season.

They have recruited cleverly and with a vision, beefing up their midfield with high-tempo players, and competition is giving Chiefs’ coach Arthur Zwane a nice headache.

“Before, Chiefs had a huge reliance of experienced players such as Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Bernard Parker and Lebo Manyama. Now they are resorting to the likes of Yusuuf Maart and Ashley du Preez with their aggressive pressing,” said Mokwena.

“Their midfield is very aggressive in joining the front three attackers. Chiefs’ vision and their style of play is aligned. But we love tough matches, we enjoy difficult opponents.”

Mokwena said Sundowns have been doing a lot of conditioning and added that they will work on tactics on Friday.

“It’s a big game and our matches against Chiefs are always a big spectacle. I know their coach Arthur very well – from Galatasary and from Black Poison in the amateurs in Soweto.

“It’s going to be a big game and Chiefs think that they are a big team, and rightfully so, because they are looking good and did well during the week. We will need about four to five matches to get our rhythm, just like last season.

“But we are happy with the squad that we have, it’s a good squad and it is stronger than before.”

