We desperately need to beat Liberia – Foster

Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster is disappointed with the national team’s 2-1 loss against Morocco, but is happy with the squad’s performance in Rabat on Thursday night.

The Noordgesig-born youngster scored his first goal when he gave the South Africans the lead as early as the 17th minute. The former Orlando Pirates forward collected a delicious pass from Sphephelo “Yaya” Sithole and he swept the ball past Morocco to silence the partisan crowd.

Morocco put unbearable pressure on the youthful South Africans when they came back strongly in the second half and scored their two goals that put them on top of the group.

Bafana have no choice but to defeat Liberia in the back-to-back matches in September, if they harbour any chances of qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament that will take place in Ivory Coast.

“I think that we played very well and were just unfortunate that the result did not go our way. A very good performance from everyone, but just unlucky in the end,” said Foster.

“We need to forget about the result so that we can work on improving against Liberia and get those two wins that we desperately need.”

“I certainly hope that Noordgesig was buzzing after I scored. It was nice to finally score my first goal for Bafana Bafana after some time. It was a special moment for myself and for my family, as well as my community.

“But it was bitter sweet because we did not win the game. I was really hoping for the three points. We worked hard and had a long period together ahead of the game, and we all pulled our weight and played against a very good and tough side.

He added that the team was motivated going into the break because they were up 1-0.

“We tried to stay motivated and to keep on fighting. We gave it our best and we can be proud with the performance that we put in. We just have to move on and chin up and focus on the next game,” said the 21-year-old Portugal-based striker.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos said it was very saddening to have lost with that late goal by the Moroccans. “I thought we could win and later maybe get a draw, but it was disappointing to lose with such a late goal,” said Broos.

“We fought hard for a win against a strong Morocco side. We know what we need to do in September, to win those two matches.”

