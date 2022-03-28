We must have a different approach against France – Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has indicated that he will field a different team when the national team takes on World Cup champions France in the second friendly match at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille on Tuesday night. Kick-off is at 9.15pm, SA time.

The Belgian mentor gave a clear indication that he was looking forward to facing Les Bleus with a much stronger side compared to the team that played to a goalless draw against Guinea in Belgium on Friday night.

Broos is leaving nothing to chance and is prepared to throw everything at France in his quest to test the depth and strength of his squad as he believes Bafana are facing a stronger opposition compared to Guinea.

The World Cup champions are perceived as one of the top and star-studded national teams in Europe.

“There will be a different team [for France], there will not be 11 different players but there will be a different team. As I said before this camp, I will give all the players minutes, so we started already against Guinea,” Broos told Safa Media.

“Against France, maybe a little bit less changes because the opponent is much stronger. Also, there will be new players again like [Nyiko] Mobbie ad Lyle Lakay.

“They will play against France because I want to give them a chance to show their qualities. What I saw in the game against Guinea was that they [players] gave us what we would have liked to see from them.”

Broos added: “They are also good within the group, and the mentality is very good. It did not seem like they are here for the first time with me in this team.”

