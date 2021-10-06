Women-led duo tackle world’s premier MTB race

Johannesburg – The Absa Cape Epic, the most anticipated mountain bike race in the world, kicks off on Sunday 17 October and local women-led duo Beauty Ngobese and Remofilwe Moeketsi, riding in the Exxaro special jersey competition, have been preparing intensely to conquer one of the globe’s most demanding mountain bike races.

Born and raised in Newcastle, KwaZulu Natal, Beauty is a passionate mountain-biker and road cyclist.

She recently won the gold medal at the Barberton Ultra marathon and pedalled away with bronze medals at the SA National Road & Gauteng Provincial Road Championship, respectively.

She says she wants to inspire more women and children to join the sport, especially those from previously disadvantaged communities.

“The Absa Cape Epic brings together three things that I dedicate myself to: endurance cycling, exploring South Africa’s toughest terrain, and my love of adventure.

I couldn’t be more thankful to STADIO for sponsoring both Remofilwe and I to participate in this year’s race,” says Beauty.

Race partner, Remofilwe Moeketsi, from Pampierstad in the Northern Cape, a former professional netball player who now works in IT, adds, “I have always been athletic and on the adventurous side of things.

I was craving something new and exciting, so in 2018 I started mountain-biking and set out my first goal to finish the 94.7 Ride Joburg, which I achieved, and since then have never looked back”.

Besides sponsoring Beauty and Remofilwe in their quest to conquer the Absa Cape Epic, STADIO has offered the winners of the Exxaro Special Jersey Race at the Absa Cape Epic a life-changing prize: access to one of more than 20 Distance Learning tertiary qualifications, from higher certificates and diplomas to degrees and postgraduate qualifications.

“STADIO identifies very closely with the objectives of the Exxaro Special Jersey Race, and we’re honoured to partner with Beauty and Remofilwe, who come from the Curro’s Cycle2Ride project.

We believe we hold similar values and synergies and we embrace this duo trajectory of excellence.

“Preparing for such a prestigious MTB event is similar to studying towards a qualification.

Both need strong mental capacity, responsibility, and commitment towards a goal.

We wish our team a strong finish!” adds Wynand de Villiers, Marketing & Student Recruitment Manager: Distance Learning.

The team will tackle the Untamed African MTB Race for the first time and will receive full support, including post-stage massages, bike servicing and access to the Absa tent courtesy of the event’s title sponsor, Absa.

Tune in to the Live Broadcast of the 2021 Absa Cape Epic, from 17-24 October to follow the Untamed Action and to see how the Exxaro Special Jersey race unfolds on the trails of the Western Cape!

