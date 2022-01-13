Xavi on Barcelona’s loss to Madrid: “We lack experience, accountability”

Johannesburg – Barcelona’s 3-2 Supercopa defeat against Real Madrid at King Fahd International Stadium on Wednesday night, is “a result of inexperienced and unaccountability for the club”, says Barça head coach Xavi Hernandez.

In the 100th El Clasico clash, Madrid pulled a 3-2 extra-time win over Barcelona in the semifinals of the 2022 Spanish Super Cup.

The Los Blancos’ Federico Valverde scored the winning goal in the first half of the extra time, to help his side reach the final, where they will play either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Xavi slammed the Camp Nou side following a disappointing loss to the Los Blancos, in what became a thrilling Spanish Supercopa semifinal in Saudi Arabia.

"We could have won … this is the way." — Xavi on #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/4RQ25fJTuw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 13, 2022

“I am sad and angry because the game was there for the taking for us,” said Xavi post the match.

“We lack some experience, patience, responsibility and we made mistakes. We could have stopped [Madrid’s] counters and been more responsible with the ball,” said Xavi.

“We played with a complex in the first 20 minutes, but we got over that. It was a day to be brave. We didn’t get the result we wanted, but it was still a step forward,” he added.

