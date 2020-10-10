Your Soccer Stats are here!

Uefa Nations League – League D

Spain v Switzerland at 20:45pm tonight

Spain host Switzerland as they look to carry on their unbeaten record in the Nations League so far. Luis Enrique’s men sit top of Group A4 having picked up four points out of a possible six on offer.

Spain sit top of their Nations League group with Enrique’s side yet to lose.

The 2010 World Cup winners started off with a 1-1 draw before they dispatched Ukraine 4-0 on September 6. – diazhub.com

For the latest Soccer Stats on match day please visit our website:-

https://sundayworld.co.za/soccer-stats-centre/

Ukraine v Germany at 20:45 tonight

Ukraine go into their Nations League clash against Germany having conceded 11 goals in their last two international fixtures.

Andriy Shevchenko’s side lost 4-0 to Spain in their Group A4 meeting on September 6, before they were thrashed 7-1 by France in a friendly on Wednesday.

Their opponents Germany haven’t won a match since beating Northern Ireland 6-1 in November 2019.

They have drawn their opening two games in the Nations League so far, before drawing 3-3 against Turkey in a friendly midweek. – the sun.com

For the latest Soccer Stats on match day please visit our website:-

https://sundayworld.co.za/soccer-stats-centre/

Author