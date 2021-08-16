Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates coach

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has finally heeded the calls from the club’s supporters and fell on his sword on Monday.

The club which was bundled out of the MTN competition on Saturday by Swallows FC said the German coach had resigned from the position.

Zinnbauer who ended the club’s trophy drought last season is quoted in the statement saying he thanked club chairman Irvin Khoza for giving him the opportunity to coach one of the country’s biggest and most supported team.

“I would like to thank the Chairman and management for the opportunity they have given me. Unfortunately, my time at the Club has come to an end. I have enjoyed my time here and would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the supporters. I have spent the last two years away from my family and for this reason I have decided to hand in my resignation. I would like to wish the Club and its supporters all the best for the future,” he said.

Pirates appointed Zinnbauer in December 2019, replacing Micho Sredojević as Head Coach on a three seasons appointment.

The club did not say who will replace the German, but indications are that former Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi might e appointed to the role. Ncikazi shocked the football fraternity when he quit arrows for Pirates in June after just leading them to its best finish in the league.

