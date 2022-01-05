REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Sport

Zola Majavu returns to PSL to fill vacant prosecutor position

By Thomas Lethoba
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 25: Zola Majavu during the SASCOC media briefing at Olympic House on June 25, 2013 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – The charismatic people’s advocate, Zola Majavu has stepped in to his former position as the PSL’s prosecutor to fill in the shoes of Nande Becker, who resigned last year in November.

The legal eagle, as he’s nick namely known, had a long spell serving as the PSL’s prosecutor has been hailed as the possible candidate to take over the legal department for the South African top-flight.

Majavu has served the PSL as a prosecutor and legal advisor for the past years and has left a remarkable distinction in South African history.

Following the past few months, reports emanated for the PSL’s executive committee to consider Majavu for this highly contested position.

The PSL is yet to publicly announce the appointment of Majavuh in due course.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Majavu’s recall was settled last year in December, and reportedly he has been close with the PSL’s chairman Dr Irvin Khoza pertaining the PSL’s legal disputes.

Khoza has since given in-depth surroundings with the current ongoing case between the top-flight league and Kaizer Chiefs, with legal assistance.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes