Zungu closes in on return to Amiens SC after heading back to Europe

Johannesburg – Despite a hard season while on loan with Glasgow Rangers, Bongani Zungu returns to Ligue 2 side’s Amiens SC.

The versatile midfielder returns to his former club, where he featured in 59 matches.

He joined the Unicorns in 2017.

The former Vitória Guimarães star was on loan with Steven Gerrard’s Scottish champions, but his contribution to the club did not impress the English headman.

The 28-year-old landed in hot waters with Rangers earlier this year.

He was amongst five players ruled out for misconduct after breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Zungu attended an illegal party in Glasgow in February, which was broken up by police.

Following this saga, Zungu struggled to fit in the Starting XI for Gerrard’s side.

The defensive midfielder arrived in France on Tuesday, after acquiring work permits.

The Amiens FC have not unveiled maestro midfielder, as he is self-isolation for a period of seven days.

The former Mamelodi Sundows star was linked to a move to South Africa, with possibility of joining the Glamour Boys, Kaizer Chiefs.

However, he denied these claims as false, as he did not have interns of going back home.

Although he makes a stunning return to the Hauts-de-France region side, he is currently on a leap contract with Amiens who placed R54 million for any team interested in his services.

Thomas Lethoba