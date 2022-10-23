Zwane’s make or break moment

This is the match where Arthur Zwane can convince Kaizer Chiefs die-hard supporters that he is the right man to revive the fortunes of the fallen glamour boys.

A win for Amakhosi will endear Zwane to the club’s long-suffering supporters who have now gone eight years without a single trophy, while a loss will increase calls for Zwane’s head from the grandstands.

Chiefs have had a topsy-turvy start to the season and the fans are still not sure if their former star winger, Zwane, is on the right track. So, getting the club to the finals will surely go a long way in easing the pressure.

AmaZulu, on the other hand, are seeking revenge after a rather bad treatment they received from the referees in the first leg at FNB Stadium.

Towards the end of the 1-1 draw, excitable referee Victor Gomes handed Usuthu players red cards like it was going out of fashion. This enraged the visitors’ technical team, who believe they were targeted by the CAF Referee of the Year.

Gabadinho Mhango, who scored Usuthu’s goal, was one of the players who got his marching orders from the bench, but luckily for Usuthu, he is back and available for selection.

The past seven days have not been the greatest for Chiefs. Last Saturday, before their encounter against Chippa United, they were on a three-match winning streak but they were brought down to earth by the Chilli Boys. As if that was not enough, they had to grind for a draw against TS Galaxy midweek when they equalised in the last moments of the match. So, they need a big win today that will take them to the final full of confidence.

AmaZulu’s youthful coach Romain Folz said that he was expecting a tough and physical encounter against Amakhosi.

“It’s going to be a very competitive game, just like you can expect, but we are ready for the game and we’re looking forward to it,’’ Folz was quoted by SABC.

“I also think that the tactical element is going to be very important going into the game. So, it’s going to be a matter of who applies his strategy and game-plan the best on the day.”

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

