Ama2000 make 2024 a breakthrough year for themselves

By Sunday World
Relebohile Mofokeng joined Orlando Pirates last year and was already making headlines. / File Picture / Gallo Images

Amidst the tough times and daily struggles South Africans endured throughout the year, Ama2000 were a breath of fresh air and just happened to be the right dose of positivity needed, especially in the sports fraternity. South Africans got to witness a good number of exciting prospects being unearthed and keeping the dreams of those who look up to them alive. The likes of Mohau Nkota, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and Bayanda Walaza, among others, were some of the stars who took to the world stage and showed that SA is still a good hub and hunting ground for raw talent.

