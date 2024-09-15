Confident SA heads off to the Softball World Cup 

The South African senior men’s softball national team, the Proteas, will start their world cup campaign against unpredictable Guatemala in a breakfast pool fixture on Thursday morning.

They will then have a mammoth task when they trade bats with Japan and Columbia on Friday.

South Africa will wrap up their pool fixtures over the weekend when they play against the Netherlands and the host nation, the US.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content