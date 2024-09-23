CSA’s T20 Challenge promises electrifying cricket across Mzansi 

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge will blast off with the opening match between the defending champions Lions and Titans, in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday at 6pm.

The 2024/25 season promises nothing but electrifying cricket that is expected to surpass all expectations – embracing a new-found grandeur that’s more inclusive and impactful than ever.

For instance, the cricket season launch, which was hosted by the Lions at the Wanderers Stadium two weeks ago, was evidence enough that cricket lovers have a memorable and action-packed season to look forward to.

The Lions used a chopper, where three players came out of it in style to show off their new kit for the season.

Sunday World takes a look at the different squads, the players to watch and the possible breakout stars for this season.

T20 Challenge title contenders:

Lions – The Lions arguably have the strongest and most competitive squad this season, and it goes without saying that they will be in pole position to challenge for their title and probably even go all the way to defend it.

The team consists of over eight Proteas, with the likes of Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, and now Kwena Maphaka, just to name a few.

The Johannesburg-based outfit will look to build from where they left off last season and come out as the T20 Challenge top dogs once again.

Dolphins – Last season’s finalists will surely be looking to go a step further this season and hopefully get their hands on the trophy.

Similar to the Lions, the Dolphins also have themselves a good enough squad on paper to challenge for the title this season.

Players to watch this season:

Lutho Siphamla – One of the most talented seam bowlers ever produced in the Eastern Cape, Lutho Siphamla will be hoping to elevate his game and take it to another level this season.

Siphamla was with the South Africa “A” team that played in the unofficial Test matches in Benoni recently.

Dewald Brevis – A hugely talented cricketer, Dewald Brevis has emerged as one of the players to watch this season once again this season.

At just the age of 19, Brevis was voted the T20 Challenge Player of the Tournament in 2022 for his outstanding display with the bat. He also smashed the U19 World Cup record of scoring more than 500 runs in just six games two years ago.

Up-and-coming stars to look out for:

Khaya Fakude – The Lions have themselves a rough diamond with an abundance of talent in unassuming Khaya Fakude

Set to feature in his first-ever professional tournament, the former University of Johannesburg cricket player has the potential to develop into a world-class star in the coming years.

Kwena Maphaka – Already the talk of the town with all that he has achieved in a year, Maphaka is not expected to lift his foot off the pedal, as he continues to break barriers.

Also contracted with the Lions, the 18-year-old will be one of the youngest players to watch as he teams up with his role model Rabada in the bowling attack.

