Ellis to use Denmark, England to prepare for Wafcon

By Sunday World
Ellis
CINCINNATI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - SEPTEMBER 21: Desiree Ellis head coach during the South Africa women's national soccer teamcaptain's run at TQL Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Cincinnati, United States of America. (Photo by Ronnie Tippett/Gallo Images)

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says she will be using the tour to Denmark and England as part of their preparations to defend their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) crown next year in Morocco.

Banyana will be under immense pressure on course to defend their Wafcon title, as all the previous winners have retained their crowns.

