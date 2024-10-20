Ellis to use Denmark, England to prepare for Wafcon

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says she will be using the tour to Denmark and England as part of their preparations to defend their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) crown next year in Morocco.

Banyana will be under immense pressure on course to defend their Wafcon title, as all the previous winners have retained their crowns.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content