Hard work, discipline win day for Magesi 

Hard work and discipline have been the watchwords around the Magesi FC camp since their promotion to the Betway Premiership, and they applied this twin-principle with intent when they won their first-ever knockout cup competition.

Many factors were hailed by coach Clinton Larsen for the team’s scintillating performance but the main man who secured the team’s historic feat, goalkeeper and captain Elvis Chipezeze, remains modest.

Under the tutelage of Larsen, the team has embarked on a transformation agenda and the shrewd captaincy of Chipezeze has forged a combative unit of generational mix.

Larsen’s tactical nous and the heroics of Chipezeze throughout the Carlin Knockout Cup have become the stuff of sporting legend. The captain was the standout

The rookies from the dusty villages of Moletjie in Limpopo played out of their skins to skin first Orlando Pirates in the opening round and Sundowns in the final.

Their fairytale 2-1 triumph over a star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns in the final at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein is one of the rare sporting moments and a classic David versus Goliath tale that will linger long in the mind.

Magesi became the first club to win a PSL title within just months of their promotion to the elite league of SA football.

Their ground-breaking win over Sundowns was a significant record in the annals of South African football as they became the first newly promoted team in the PSL to win the league cup competition.

Their victory is a testament to their resilience and determination to make a remarkable -impact in the country’s top flight.

Magesi’s marched to the grand finale amid a rollercoaster of passion and fury, having eliminated high-profile teams along the way.

Magesi displayed scant respect for the game’s aristocrats, a team with remarkable track in continental campaigns and that has won seven league titles on the trot. Sundowns could have found the back of the net several times after taking the lead in the first half but the plucky Chipezeze denied them.

“Even though we were aware of the depth in the Sundowns squad, we didn’t bother much to make changes in our regular game plan. We just went an extra mile during preparations for the final,” he said.

Magesi began their run with a dramatic 3-2 win over MTN 8 title holders, Pirates and proceeded to 1-0 victories over TS Galaxy and Richards Bay respectively to book their berth in the final.

Dikwena tša Meetse made the great trek to the Free State wearing the underdogs tag, and that put pressure on Sundowns.

Chipezeze added that they went into the final knowing what to expect from the Brazilians, a juggernaut boasting Bafana Bafana stars.

“We knew that Sundowns were going to come hard on us. However, we were not intimidated by their impressive run in winning the domestic league titles several times and their cup pedigree,” Chipezeze said.

Chipezeze attributed Magesi’s success to hard word and high level of discipline.

“Every player knows why he is in the team and performs to the best of his ability. We are all expected to conduct ourselves in a professional way.

“We are fortunate to have a coach of Larsen’s calibre. Our coach understands the dynamics of football and he puts them without any complication. He is an understanding coach and that’s a bonus for any individual player,” he said.

Following his impressive run in the recent cup competition, the 34-year-old from Bulawayo could return to the Zimbabwean national team, the Warriors.

“I have already represented my country in the past and with my current form, I just hope the national coach notices that. It always feels good for one to represent his country.”

The four times man-of-the-match winner will be smiling all the way to the bank to cash in R400 000.

Chipezeze insists that even though they will be showered with praises and accolades, putting smiles of the faces of the club’s loyal supports is of paramount importance.

Magesi will be back at Orlando Stadium in Soweto to play against the Carling All Stars team on December 21.

