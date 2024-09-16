I aim to be the king slayer, Dubois says of Joshua fight 

The gloves are laced, and the stage is set for two British boxing behemoths, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois to clash in a highly anticipated IBF heavyweight battle at Wembley Stadium in London, on Saturday.

It won’t be the first time the duo will be sharing the ring, and this encounter has generated excitement since both fighters were sparring partners during their amateur days.

Joshua (34) holds the record of being a two-time world champion with a four-fight winning streak and has had three stoppages in his last three bouts. He held boxing part of the most prized title from 2016 to 2018 and reclaimed of it in 2019. He hasn’t held a title since he lost to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021.

Joshua says his goal is to get through a successful training camp and perform on the night, the shiner stuff comes out later. “As a team, we have a plan, we have a vision and we always believed he was going to be an undisputed champion.

“The rise of Joshua has given us more compliance than ever, and we don’t see anybody in the division beating him,” Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has declared.

The 27-year-old Dubois, known as “Dynamite”, won the interim IBF belt by stopping Filip Hrgovic in June. He was then upgraded to official champion when Usyk vacated the regular title and ended his short-lived undisputed reign.

With the perfect record of 19 wins and 18 by knockout, Dubois has established himself as a major force.

According to The Sporting News, Dubois looks to prove that he is the real deal against -Joshua. “I’m learning more about myself, as a fighter, as a person… Being the man of the future, I’m aiming to be the best. AJ has been the king for a long time. I aim to be the king slayer, that is the mission ahead,” Dubois said.

Dubois’s trainer Frank Warren said Dynamite’s improvement was just a work in progress. “In 12 months, Dubois has achieved a lot and we are just getting started. One thing for sure, it’s going to be exciting; it’s one of those where you can generally say, do not blink,” said Warren. This is more than a fight; it is a battle for glory.

“Joshua is on a mission to reclaim his throne and hopes to conclude his story by holding gold once again.

“If he wins the fight, he will become a three-time world champion and set up to take on Usyk for the title of undisputed heavyweight champion.”

