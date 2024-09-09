Maphaka on a mission to spearhead the Proteas attack in the future

One would reckon that being named the Player of the Tournament in a junior Cricket World Cup, featuring in the biggest T20 league in the world, the IPL, and making your Proteas debut in a single year would be mission accomplished.

But that is not the case for South African cricket sensation Kwena Maphaka, as he is hungry for more success and ultimately spearheading SA cricket and be one of the best bowlers in the world. Maphaka is dubbed as the next big thing in South African cricket after Kagiso Rabada, whose style of play and bowling prowess he models his own game.

Like Rabada, the 18-year-old pace bowler made an incredible breakthrough in the SA cricket scene – from attaining success in the junior ranks to leapfrogging to the first team with success.

Maphaka will also be part of the Paarl Royals team in the upcoming Betway SA20 next year – a pressure moment that he says does not faze him.

“I think there’s going to be some pressure and expectations for me to perform but I try not to think about that stuff too much,” Maphaka told Sunday World.

“I try to keep it simple, stay true to myself and my game. But at the end of the day, there are expectations, and I am excited to see how I fare in the SA20 this year.

“My debut for the Proteas was an amazing feeling, a special moment. I think in the years to come hopefully I can become the spearhead for the Proteas, lead a career playing for the Proteas, and be one of the best bowlers in the world.”

Lungi Ngidi, who will be leading the Paarl Royals bowling attack alongside Maphaka, said the young seamer is the future of SA cricket. “I think everyone is excited to see him play and see what he can do. We’ve had a bit of a glimpse now in the West Indies,” Ngidi said.

“He’s a very exciting prospect for the future, a good cricketer, but an even better person. He is going to take over when the likes of Rabada and myself stepdown. The future of our cricket is looking bright.”

