Deon Davids downplays injury crisis ahead of All Blacks clash

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids has poured cold water on the idea that South Africa has an injury crisis in the lock position ahead of their blockbuster against New Zealand.

The reigning world rugby champions will bust heads with fierce rivals the All Blacks in the Castle Larger Rugby Championship Test match at the Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday evening.

Boks’ most-capped player, Eben Etzebeth, is doubtful for the clash due to a back niggle, while RG Snyman continues to nurse the foot niggle that ruled him out of the two Test matches against Australia recently.

Salmaan Moerat, on the other hand, will be continuing his return-to-play protocols after suffering a concussion in Perth.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Davids said: “Yes, we have a few injuries amongst our locks, but it’s part of the game, and Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ruan [Nortje] had good games in our last outing.

Back-to-back win in Australia

“It’s never nice to lose experience, but this will open up opportunities for other players to put up their hands and show what they can do at the highest level.

“Franco [Mostert], Lood [De Jager], and Jean Kleyn are also out, and while it may seem like a crisis, we see it as an opportunity to increase our depth at lock, and we want the next players to show us what they can do.”

The Springboks return to home soil at the back of their masterclass in Perth against Australia, where they dismantled the Wallabies back-to-back.

Despite having their tales up after the Boks broke New Zealanders’ hearts with a 12-11 defeat during the World Cup final in France last year, Davids said the Springboks will not underestimate an All Blacks team.

“We will never underestimate an All-Blacks team,” said Davids.

“There is massive respect between the sides, and they showed what they can do when they have their backs against the wall [by bouncing back strongly against Argentina].

“They are mostly close games when we play against them if one looks back, and they always present a good match-up in all departments, so this week will be no different.”

The match between the two rugby giants will get underway at 5pm.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content