F1 bid committee welcomes bid process deadline extension

The announcement by Gayton McKenzie, the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, that the requisition for expression of interest (RFEQI) for interested parties in South Africa’s Formula 1 Grand Prix bidding process has been extended has been warmly received by the F1 bid steering committee.

Since the publishing of the RFEQI document, the bid committee has observed “with great pride” the interest and positive sentiment around the F1 bidding process and the prospects of seeing the F1 Grand Prix return to the country.

“We are pleased that the minister has concurred and approved the extension of the submission date for the RFEQI from 31 January 2025 to 18 March 2025,” F1 bid steering committee chairperson Bakang Lethoko said on Wednesday.

“Our priority as the committee is to ensure that the country presents before F1 a comprehensive, sustainable, and financially viable case for the F1 Grand Prix’s return to South Africa,” said Lethoko.

Committee encouraged by the responses

Engagements with prospective bidders in the process indicate that there is great enthusiasm among various interested parties and stakeholders in the F1.

According to the committee, it is dedicated to making sure the procedure is open, equitable, and competitive.

In keeping with its dedication to transparency and openness, the bid steering committee has designated one of its members, Mlimandlela Ndamase, as its spokesperson for the F1 bid steering committee.

This is to give the media unrestricted access to the committee on topics related to its mandate that are not constrained by process-specific confidentiality requirements.

“As the bid committee, we are excited and encouraged by the responses and interest shown thus far and are extremely hopeful that the process will deliver a compelling proposal for the F1 to consider and approve,” Lethoko said. – SAnews.gov.za

