Gelant on course to make history in Joburg Run Your City

Following the best season of his career, Elroy Gelant now has his sights set on making history at the Joburg edition of the series on National Heritage Day next Tuesday. His best season included a first sub-28-minute 10km at the Absa Run Your City 10km. This was in Cape Town in May, and a third Olympic appearance in August.

He is lining up for one of Joburg’s most iconic races on the day. The reigning SA Marathon and Half Marathon Champion is poised to make history. This as the first athlete to secure five consecutive top 10 finishes in the Run Your City series within a single calendar year.

The Boxer Athletics Club top runner has already celebrated two runner-up finishes in Gqeberha (April). Also in Cape Town (May), a victory in Durban (July), and a fourth-place finish at last month’s Tshwane edition.

Still feels fresh despite a gruelling year

The 37-year-old remains confident, claiming he still feels fresh. This despite a demanding year that included three marathons and a blistering 27:47 personal best at the Durban 10KM.

And this will undoubtedly leave his competitors wondering just how fast he’ll push the pace on Heritage Day.

“My body is feeling okay. I always look back at my structure, which includes a very good base.

“My foundation is quite good. It almost feels like I can race weekend after weekend. Because of the structure that we implemented with coach Jean. I’m in a good space. And I’m positive, and that influences the body a lot. I’m looking forward to it,” says Gelant.

Gideon Kipngetich

Lining up alongside Gelant in the City of Gold will be Kenya’s Gideon Kipngetich. The latter made a strong impression during his South African debut with a second-place finish at the Tshwane race. After having led for nearly 9km of the race. This time, Kipngetich is determined to claim the top spot on the podium.

“I enjoyed my time in South Africa,” said Kipngetich. “And I almost won the race, but being my first race in SA, I wasn’t sure of the competition and how hard to push. The athletes really challenged me, especially the winner. I recovered well and resumed training two days after I got back from South Africa. And I have improved a bit. I plan to perform better in Joburg,” he added.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content