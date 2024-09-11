‘I haven’t spoken to Steyn since his tweet’ – Kwena Maphaka

SA cricket sensation Kwena Maphaka says Dale Steyn has not reached out to him since his controversial “baptism of fire” social media post after his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut recently.

Maphaka debuted in the IPL with the Mumbai Indians against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He ended with figures of 0/66 in his four overs, with an average of 16.5 runs score per over.

Steyn is a Proteas bowling legend, and happens to be one of the players Maphaka looked up to. He posted: “Maphaka realising the difference between the U19 and PRO league. Baptism of fire.”

Tweet not received well by nation

His post was not received well by many South Africans. They felt Steyn, a legend that he is, should have encouraged instead of discouraging the teenager.

Maphaka, 18, has since opened up about the social media post. He says that Steyn has never reached out to him since the incident.

“Dale and I haven’t spoken, but he is still definitely someone that I look up to a lot. He has done so much for South African cricket and is a role model to a lot of people,” Maphaka told Sunday World. He was speaking last week at the Betway SA20 Season 3 launch at the Wanderers Stadium.

“Whether or not he tweeted what he tweeted, I try not to stay on social media too much. So I don’t really know all the nuances of what happened there.

Maphaka remains unfazed, unmoved

“But whether or not he tweeted what he tweeted, he is still an integral part of South African cricketing history. And his legacy will live on forever.”

Maphaka is currently preparing for his matric exams. This is before gearing up for his SA20 debut season with Paarl Royals next year.

The 18-year-old pacer also recently made his Proteas debut in the three-match T20 International series. This was against the West Indies in Trinidad & Tobago.

