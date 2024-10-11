Injury rules Bavuma out of first Test against Bangladesh

Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the upcoming first Test against Bangladesh after scans revealed a left triceps muscle strain.

Bavuma will, however, travel with the squad to Dhaka on Tuesday to continue his recovery under the supervision of the Proteas medical team in preparation for the second Test.

Aiden Markram will captain the side in the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on October 21.

Momentum Multiply Titans batter Dewald Brevis has been added to the squad as cover. The 21-year-old earns his maiden Test call-up after representing South Africa A against Sri Lanka A last month. There, he scored 49 and 74 in the second four-day match.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has also been named as a replacement for Nandre Burger. The latter will miss the tour due to a lumbar stress fracture. Burger will now commence his rehabilitation with the Cricket South Africa and Western Province medical teams.

The Proteas squad will convene for a red-ball camp at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria from October 12 to 14.

Proteas Test squad against Bangladesh:

Temba Bavuma (captain, DP World Lions), David Bedingham (World Sports Betting Western Province). Matthew Breetzke (Dafabet Warriors), Dewald Brevis (Momentum Multiply Titans). Tony de Zorzi (World Sports Betting Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins). Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Wiaan Mulder (DP World Lions). Senuran Muthusamy (Dafabet Warriors), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans). Dane Paterson (World Sports Betting Western Province), Dane Piedt (Knights). Kagiso Rabada (DP World Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors). Ryan Rickelton (DP World Lions), and Kyle Verreynne (World Sports Betting Western Province).

Test Series Schedule (times local)

October 21 – 25 at 10:00

Bangladesh vs South Africa – Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

October 29 – November 02 at 10:00

Bangladesh vs South Africa – Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.