It’s all systems go for Thembisa Mile race as top runners lace up

Some of South Africa’s middle-distance runners are finalising their preparations for the Thembisa Mile, one of the most loved races in the local running calendar. The race will take place at the Olifantsfontein Sports Ground on Sunday morning (October 27).

The likes of SA Olympian Elroy Gelant, Thabang Mosiako, Chris Mhlanga and inaugural winner Lucky Mohale have confirmed their participation. And they will be in the hunt for the top honours. They will be joined by Lesotho’s hard-running Namakoe Nkhasi, a three-time winner and record holder of the race.

In the women’s section there is Lebo Phalula, Karabo Mailula and Zimbabwean star Rutende Nyahora. They are some of the top runners who will be lining up and ready to exchange sweat.

Race growing bigger, new bigger venue

The race is growing in leaps and bounds. And from this year, it will now be staged at the Olifantsfontein venue to accommodate a much bigger number of runners. The starting gun will go off at 7am.

Race organiser and founder Donald Mathipa said that everything is on track. They are waiting to welcome thousands of runners to the annual township race. He added that they are expecting 3,000 runners: 2500 in the 10km and 500 in the 1 Mile series.

The race has been moved from the Moses Molelekwa Arts Centre due to a number of reasons.

“The main reason is to prioritise the wellbeing and safety of participants, spectators and volunteers. The Olifantsfontein Sports Ground offers ample parking space and improved accessibility. It contributes… to an overall positive and secure environment for all involved,” Mathipa told Sunday World.

Committed to delivering an exceptional event

“We are committed to delivering an exceptional Thembisa Mile event. And the change of venue … to Olifantsfontein Sports Ground aligns with our dedication. That of providing the best possible experience for our participants and the community.”

For the elite runners, the race offers a total prize purse of R114, 000. The men’s and women’s 10km winners will each take home R10, 000. While the invitational Mile winners will each take home R4,000. SPAR vouchers will be given to the top three [youth]. These will be in the Under-10, Under-13 and Under-15 age group categories for the 1 Mile Race.

The race number collection will be on Friday at the Olifantsfontein Sports Ground. It will continue on Saturday and Sunday morning from 5am until 7am when the race starts.